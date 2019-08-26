New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowered Stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by $8.05 Million; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Increased Stake

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 45.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 104,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 333,371 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.51M, up from 229,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 1.18M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 134,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.65 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 1.10M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS ON MARCH 16, BOARD APPROVED SHIRA GOODMAN AS NEW NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein: Jonathan Koch Joins to Lead Global Dental Distribution Group; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: GLOBAL ANIMAL HEALTH CEO KAREN PRANGE LEAVES CO; 14/03/2018 – Novavax Promotes John J. Trizzino to Expanded Role as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS WITH ORTHO2; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Receive $1B-$1.25B in Cash on a Tax-Free Basis; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Will Have Majority Ownership of Joint Venture; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to spin off, merge its animal health business with start-up; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE NEUTRAL TO BALANCE OF ITS 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison & Prns Inc has invested 0.42% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Stephens Investment Mgmt Group Lc owns 59,900 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 11,165 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 370 shares. 10,503 are held by Endurant Cap Mgmt L P. Kings Point Management has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.05% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Cibc National Bank Usa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 7,181 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 19,880 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.04% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 7.82 million shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4 shares. Panagora Asset holds 12,882 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh reported 98,098 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 24,300 shares to 497,000 shares, valued at $29.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 19,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,523 shares, and has risen its stake in A O Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 232,486 shares to 208,722 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 87,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,220 shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).

