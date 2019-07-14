New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowered Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position by $425,040; Share Price Rose; Perritt Capital Management Trimmed Century Casinos (CNTY) Position by $324,000; Market Value Rose

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 4,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 495,856 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.09M, down from 499,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $112.43. About 1.07M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 36,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 321,250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 357,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Century Casinos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 264,523 shares traded or 74.57% up from the average. Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has risen 6.79% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNTY News: 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos: Golden Hospitality Stake to Allow Entry Into Vietnamese Market; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $6.10; 09/05/2018 – Century Casinos End-1Q Book Value/Shr $6.10; 09/03/2018 – Century Casinos 4Q Loss $5.33M; 09/05/2018 – CENTURY CASINOS INC QTRLY SHR $0.03; 29/05/2018 – Century Casinos Announces Opening of Century Casino in Bath, United Kingdom; 22/04/2018 – DJ Century Casinos Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNTY); 25/04/2018 – Century Casinos enters Vietnamese gaming market; 28/03/2018 – Century Casinos Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo

Analysts await Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.01 per share. CNTY’s profit will be $2.06 million for 32.93 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Century Casinos, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CNTY shares while 23 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 21.63 million shares or 0.06% less from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.39M shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Llc accumulated 15,780 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 5,167 shares. Ameritas Inv Inc invested in 0% or 1,662 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 6,680 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 62,300 shares. North Star Invest Management invested 0.29% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Rice Hall James & Assocs Lc reported 1.13M shares. Boston Partners owns 1.02 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Penn Capital Management Inc stated it has 108,158 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Geode Cap Management Lc reported 0% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Tower Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY).

More notable recent Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MGM Resorts (MGM) Gains From Macau Business Amid High Debt – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: PRAH, CNTY, TSLA – Nasdaq” published on May 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Boeing, Nvidia, Disney, Nike And WageWorks – Seeking Alpha” on March 16, 2019. More interesting news about Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks Jump on Huawei Delay – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Best Muni Bond Mutual Funds to Buy Today – nasdaq.com” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tecnoglass Inc Shs (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 81,527 shares to 221,279 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cl A by 57,941 shares to 487,195 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nlight Inc by 14,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtn has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Intact reported 3,000 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Company holds 2,700 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Md Sass Investors invested in 18,400 shares. Philadelphia accumulated 5,600 shares. 105,552 are held by Connors Investor Svcs. Allstate Corp invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Indiana Trust And Investment Mgmt owns 0.17% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 3,063 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 1.66M shares. Srb invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Of Vermont stated it has 1,781 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.14% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). London Of Virginia invested 1.84% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Dollar Tree Trades Lower Following Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” on May 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dollar Tree Will Sell Alcohol at Family Dollar – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on September 29, 2018. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q3 Earnings Beat, Stock Drops on View Cut – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EBAY, XOM, DLTR – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 31.23 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.