New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowered Eog Resources (EOG) Position by $2.67 Million; Shares Declined; Gotham Asset Management Boosted Its Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Position by $422,200

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 28,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.21M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $90.66. About 3.84 million shares traded or 7.34% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 2,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,439 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.77. About 603,744 shares traded or 9.32% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why EOG Resources Could Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Inv Ptnrs Ltd Co reported 2,991 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.12% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 30,081 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assocs reported 144,144 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. 167,128 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Com has 6.03 million shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Limited reported 24,501 shares. 11,000 are held by Autus Asset Limited Liability Com. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 12,060 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Co accumulated 0.03% or 4,174 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.04% or 1.21M shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Finance Prns accumulated 2,130 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Lc invested in 7 shares or 0% of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Communication Lp owns 857,636 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. 19,088 are held by Bb&T Corporation. Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania has invested 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 6,679 shares to 632,519 shares, valued at $50.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackline Inc.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $867.52 million for 15.42 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Gru has 0.15% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 76,382 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp has 0.11% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Advisor Partners Ltd Llc owns 2,609 shares. Moreover, Adage Capital Partners Lc has 0.09% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated reported 53,600 shares. Franklin Incorporated has 0.02% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Washington Tru Bankshares stated it has 0% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited holds 1,489 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Raymond James has invested 0% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). 9,485 are held by Profund. Fiduciary Trust invested in 0.02% or 3,700 shares. Spinnaker has 2,800 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) accumulated 3,742 shares. Massachusetts Ma has 0.05% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Fayez Sarofim invested in 8,000 shares.

More notable recent AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AvalonBay’s 3-Brand Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 Dividend Stocks To Take A Look At Today – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GOL Announces Notice to the Market – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential’s Urban Millennial Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.