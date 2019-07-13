New York State Common Retirement Fund Lifted Zions Bancorporation Na (ZION) Stake; Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Has 1.33 Sentiment

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased Zions Bancorporation Na (ZION) stake by 3.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired 14,090 shares as Zions Bancorporation Na (ZION)’s stock declined 8.92%. The New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 412,490 shares with $18.73 million value, up from 398,400 last quarter. Zions Bancorporation Na now has $8.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 1.43M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame

Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 84 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 63 cut down and sold positions in Shoe Carnival Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 14.16 million shares, up from 13.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Shoe Carnival Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 48 Increased: 49 New Position: 35.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. $24,756 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN on Wednesday, February 13. $385,590 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares were sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN. 2,172 shares were sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E, worth $107,927. $59,951 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by LAURSEN THOMAS E on Monday, January 28. On Monday, January 28 the insider Smith Jennifer Anne sold $373,977. ALEXANDER BRUCE K sold $259,205 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) stake by 6,550 shares to 277,360 valued at $25.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) stake by 9,668 shares and now owns 2.39M shares. Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 401,571 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) has risen 35.02% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 26/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 18 Days; 02/04/2018 – Shoe Carnival Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Reports Comparable Store Sales Increase of 1.3 %; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q Net $13M; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.85 TO $2.00; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 71C; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.023 BLN; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 4Q ADJ EPS 11C; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES FLAT TO UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC –

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $401.06 million. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. It has a 10.81 P/E ratio. As of March 23, 2017, the firm operated 411 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico.

