New York State Common Retirement Fund Lifted Treehouse Foods (THS) Position by $1.16 Million; Visa (V) Holder Park Presidio Capital Trimmed Its Holding

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 21,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 247,920 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41 million, up from 226,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.27. About 286,216 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.40; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 63.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.43M, down from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold THS shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 54.30 million shares or 1.67% less from 55.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). M&T Bancorp reported 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Raymond James Associates holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 78,414 shares. 87,630 are held by California Employees Retirement. Principal Financial Gru accumulated 287,258 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock Inc accumulated 5.00M shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 163 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.07% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.02% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 5,500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 66,213 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Communications Ny has 0.02% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 16,009 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns has 33,983 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability holds 12,500 shares.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) by 17,400 shares to 381,800 shares, valued at $39.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 161,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank/San F (NYSE:FRC).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $169,516 activity.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $802.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,000 shares to 360,000 shares, valued at $69.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 495,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 30.77 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wisconsin-based Provident Tru has invested 11.88% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Staley Cap Advisers owns 2,093 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Barometer Mngmt holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 121,200 shares. Old Natl State Bank In has invested 1.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Comgest Glob Investors Sas accumulated 788,500 shares or 2.97% of the stock. 4.46 million were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. North Point Managers Corp Oh stated it has 3.96% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 173,022 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Biondo Inv Advsrs Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,650 shares. Cordasco Finance Networks accumulated 83 shares. 37,716 are owned by Mechanics Commercial Bank Trust Department. Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability has invested 1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Monroe Bancorp Tru Mi invested in 0.07% or 1,260 shares. 2,000 are owned by Fairfield Bush & Communication.