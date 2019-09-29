New York State Common Retirement Fund Lifted Stake in Autodesk (ADSK) by $11.51 Million as Stock Price Declined; Pacad Investment LTD Cut Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $1.98 Million; Shares Rose

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 68,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 171,543 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98 million, down from 239,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merchant Services and Bypass Present PYMNTS.com Quarterly Restaurant Readiness lndex™; 09/04/2018 – Germany’s M+W Is Said to Pick BofA, UBS for $1.8 Billion IPO; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Bolsters Business Serving Richest Clients; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 18/05/2018 – TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK NAMES FOUR LOCAL BANKS TO TAKE OVER THE BUSINESS AFTER UOB’S EXIT; 22/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Conference May 29; 15/05/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Vital Therapies at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America pays record $42 mln penalty over fraudulent ‘masking’

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 71,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 483,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.76M, up from 412,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $145.19. About 1.78M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $345.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 31,000 shares to 39,200 shares, valued at $815,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Capri Holdings Limited.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Capital Mngmt holds 754,172 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 97,254 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa has invested 1.62% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rmb Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 33,060 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm stated it has 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Natl Trust holds 92,948 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc owns 0.97% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 477,479 shares. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 14.25M shares. Moreover, Washington Trust Bancshares has 0.38% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Addison Capital has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Yhb Advsrs Inc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Everence, Indiana-based fund reported 188,750 shares. Clal Ins Entertainment Holdg Limited reported 1.97 million shares stake. Psagot House Limited has 661,813 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 45,700 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $97.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX) by 14,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,350 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 38,898 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 1,542 were reported by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. 47,926 were accumulated by Da Davidson &. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 390,828 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 58,106 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 40,358 shares. American Century Inc accumulated 644,250 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Oz Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.17 million shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. 300 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain Inc. 52,703 were reported by Pnc Financial Svcs Gru. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 2,485 shares. Darsana Prtn Lp holds 8.86% or 1.68M shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.97% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.06% or 36,200 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

