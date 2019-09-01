New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holding in Church & Dwight Co (CHD); A O Smith (AOS) Shareholder Marietta Investment Partners Lowered Its Stake by $3.04 Million as Stock Price Declined

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 18,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 847,588 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.37M, up from 829,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.78. About 901,491 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in A O Smith (AOS) by 29.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 57,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 137,271 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, down from 194,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in A O Smith for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 648,896 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 6,600 shares to 221,600 shares, valued at $44.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 4,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 747,700 shares, and cut its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

