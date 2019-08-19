New York State Common Retirement Fund Increased Its First Solar (FSLR) Holding by $4.05 Million as Shares Rose; Enbridge Com (ENB) Market Valuation Declined While North Star Investment Management Has Upped Stake by $1.20 Million

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 77,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 298,294 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76 million, up from 220,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $61.69. About 1.17M shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 13/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC SAYS VECTREN HAS SELECTED CO TO BUILD 50 MW SOLAR ARRAY OUTLINED AS PART OF VECTREN’S LONG-TERM ELECTRIC GENERATION TRANSITION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SOLAR MODULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY NEAR ITS EXISTING PERRYSBURG, OHIO FLAGSHIP PLANT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO MARK WIDMAR COMMENTS ON CALL; 13/03/2018 – First Solar to Supply 50 Megawatts of Panels to Indiana Project; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR EXPANSION WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MLN, WITH A WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 500 ASSOCIATES; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $850 MLN TO $950 MLN; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q EPS 78c; 20/03/2018 – TransMedia Group Said It Was Retained To Introduce World’s First Solar Yacht Thursday at The Palm Beach International Boat Show; 01/05/2018 – First Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: BREAKING: First Solar, Inc. is announcing plans for a new manufacturing plant in NW Ohio. It will bring 500 new job

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) by 1507.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 33,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,403 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 2,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 2.42 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee

More notable recent First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of First Solar Plunged 10.4% Today – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is First Solar a Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Microsoft’s West Valley data centers to open in 2021 – Phoenix Business Journal” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Sun Is Shining on These 3 Solar Stocks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 46,500 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $21.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp Class B (NYSE:CBS) by 66,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,357 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) or 630,823 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 8,055 shares. Madison Investment Hldg holds 139,990 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. American Rech Mngmt Communication has 80 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd accumulated 239,785 shares. Kempen Capital Management Nv holds 277,340 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Us Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 32,408 shares. Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability has 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 19 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 307,802 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 70,646 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 699,614 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fred Alger Management Inc owns 16,055 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc Com (NYSE:LEE) by 381,574 shares to 767,436 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 21,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,203 shares, and cut its stake in Pc (NASDAQ:PCTI).