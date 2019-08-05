New York State Common Retirement Fund Increased Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position; Shorts at GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA ORDINARY SHARES NORWA (GRGSF) Raised By 42.16%

GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA ORDINARY SHARES NORWA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) had an increase of 42.16% in short interest. GRGSF’s SI was 105,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 42.16% from 74,000 shares previously. It closed at $12.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 11.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired 58,876 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)’s stock rose 1.09%. The New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 582,176 shares with $39.80M value, up from 523,300 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $15.50B valuation. The stock decreased 5.57% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 2.75M shares traded or 45.96% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to 91.9%; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. It engages in the production and sale of farmed salmon and trout. It has a 13.58 P/E ratio. The firm supplies its fish products to clients in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Russian Federation, Asia, and other markets.

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) stake by 340,697 shares to 777,724 valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) stake by 9,800 shares and now owns 621,250 shares. Ingevity Corp was reduced too.