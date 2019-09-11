New York State Common Retirement Fund Holds Position in Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA); As Hess (HES) Shares Rose, Price T Rowe Associates Cut by $73.29 Million Its Holding

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 1.22M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 13.60M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $819.10M, down from 14.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $63.21. About 4.95 million shares traded or 68.60% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Hess Corporation (HES) Investors; 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS WILL ADD THIRD FRACK CREW TO BAKKEN BY END OF YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 26/04/2018 – HESS BUYS INTEREST IN NEW ACREAGE OFFSHORE GUYANA; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 253,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.40 million, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.03B market cap company. The stock increased 9.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 43.86M shares traded or 109.42% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 02/05/2018 – Teva to Present AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets Data at the American Psychiatric Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL USD 6Y 6%-6.25%, 10Y 7-7.25%; 29/03/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Teva Pharmaceutical 1Q EPS $1.03; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: STILL EXPECT TO SELL $4 BLN WORTH OF GENERIC DRUGS IN U.S. IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Teva Raises Outlook After 1Q Results; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA REPORTS LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMU

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 11,528 shares to 136,412 shares, valued at $14.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 35,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 3,855 shares to 71,676 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 653,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.