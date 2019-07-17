New York State Common Retirement Fund Holds Position in Sempra Energy (SRE); Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Endurant Capital Management LP Cut Holding by $5.21 Million as Valuation Declined

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 14,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 792,682 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.77M, up from 777,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $139.26. About 897,977 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.67; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – JOSEPH A. HOUSEHOLDER ALSO HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS APPROVED ACQUISITION OF ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS, INCLUDING EFH’S ABOUT 80-PCT OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes San Diego Gas & Electric’s Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – UNIT INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA TO DEVELOP LIQUID FUELS MARINE TERMINAL AT LA JOVITA ENERGY HUB IN ENSENADA, MEXICO

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 61.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 57,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,579 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 92,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 2.89M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 18/04/2018 – Medtronic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 32,315 shares to 50,333 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN) by 304,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 21.16 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.4% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Richard C Young & Ltd reported 1.65% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). The Connecticut-based Ellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Inc holds 4,377 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Heritage Management Corp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 58,299 shares. Virtu Ltd Co owns 10,370 shares. Boston Partners, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.41M shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt owns 38,797 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sei Company has 0.32% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 1.04 million shares. Andra Ap reported 96,100 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Hartford Fin holds 898 shares. Boston Research And Incorporated reported 44,196 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 2.44 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.11% or 84,210 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 10,050 shares.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Does Medtronic’s Diabetes Care Business Compare To Its Peers? – Forbes” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Medtronic, Paychex and AbbVie – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Simple Ways for Young Investors to Invest Their First $1,000 – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: Medtronic’s $4B Financing Could Be 10-Cent EPS Tailwind – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avanos Medical Inc by 73,804 shares to 120,652 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Beer Company Cl (NYSE:SAM) by 10,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,300 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa reported 33,061 shares stake. Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.03% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Private Ocean Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,321 shares in its portfolio. 127,604 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Moreover, Parkside Bancorporation Trust has 0.01% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Qs Investors holds 0.02% or 14,104 shares in its portfolio. Cap Guardian Trust owns 0.29% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 176,204 shares. Cleararc Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 6,652 shares. Personal Advsrs Corp holds 18,174 shares. Tcw Group Inc has 96,309 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 2.08M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Andra Ap reported 0.09% stake. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 28,101 shares. 2,928 were accumulated by Telos Management Incorporated.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sempra seeks more time to complete Cameron LNG export plant – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameron LNG says no tankers expected for Barry’s duration – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sempra Energy Names Brian L. Kelly Vice President Of Federal Government Affairs – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E Gets Flogged Inside And Outside Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SoCalGas Offering $100,000 in Grants to Help Cities Prepare for Climate Change Risks – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.