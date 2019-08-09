New York State Common Retirement Fund Holding In Lpl Financial Hldgs (LPLA) Was Has Raised; Pnc Financial Services Group Trimmed Position in Yum Brands (YUM) by $724,977

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 7,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 349,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.90 million, down from 356,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $119.02. About 1.60M shares traded or 6.57% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lpl Financial Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 74,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 257,195 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.91M, up from 182,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Lpl Financial Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.19. About 514,267 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPLA); 21/03/2018 – lnfomart Data Centers Announces Sale of Three Data Centers and Management Company to lPl Partners; 26/04/2018 – LPL Financial and 626 Financial Welcome Tom Anderton and Ryan Howard; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Will Buy Back Illegally Sold Securities From Investors With Interest; 17/05/2018 – LPL Financial Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Recruiter Brain Drain Strikes LPL — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Subway to Offer Meat(less)ball Sandwich Next Month – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yum Brands +4% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “KFC Shines, Pizza Hut Finally Rebounds in China – The Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Yum! Brands 2018 Global Citizenship & Sustainability Progress Update Highlights Company’s Commitment to Socially Responsible Growth – CSRwire.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,603 are owned by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Company. Cullinan Inc holds 98,185 shares. Diversified Tru holds 2,036 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.05% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). M&T National Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 13,049 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Bank & Trust Of Newtown owns 0.32% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 11,599 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs accumulated 17,907 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 7,194 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Inv Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moreover, North Star Invest Corp has 0.17% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 14,282 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,671 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc holds 6,106 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 89,659 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com owns 163,670 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.32 million activity.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 15,670 shares to 129,540 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 4,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 25,700 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $67.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) by 131,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,591 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 0.03% or 17,077 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 104,118 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorporation owns 158,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 288,081 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 127,771 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Capital L P, California-based fund reported 41,472 shares. Zeke Capital accumulated 0.05% or 8,163 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt LP reported 0.37% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 398 shares in its portfolio. 118,450 were accumulated by Smith Asset Management Gp L P. First Tru Advsrs LP owns 207,472 shares. Chase Invest Counsel accumulated 28,635 shares. Bowling Ltd Liability accumulated 31,957 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 129 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc World Markets has 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 12,120 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.08 million activity.