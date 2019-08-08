New York State Common Retirement Fund Holding in Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Boosted by $1.36 Million as Valuation Rose; As Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Valuation Declined, Sei Investments Company Increased Holding by $479,557

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) by 51.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 36,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.04% . The institutional investor held 108,364 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 71,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Acorda Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.31M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 1.36M shares traded or 21.49% up from the average. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has declined 71.54% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ACOR News: 02/05/2018 – ACORDA 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 50C; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Acorda Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Rev $106.2M; 17/05/2018 – Acorda 32% Owned by Hedge Funds; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Acorda; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Provides Financial and Pipeline Update for First Quarter 2018; 22/05/2018 – lncysus Moves Its Corporate Domicile to Delaware; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: ACORDA 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 50C; 02/05/2018 – Acorda Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 84,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 886,101 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50 million, up from 801,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 3.19 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 12/03/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – REVENUE PASSENGER MILES IN FEBRUARY 2018 WERE 3.7 BLN, UP 6.8%; 23/04/2018 – Inaugural JetBlue ‘Gateway Select’ Pilot Trainees One Step Closer to Becoming Commercial Pilots; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Net $88M; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Sees FY18 CASM Ex-Fuel Down 1%-Up 1; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO COMMENTS ON JETBLUE AT EVENT IN BRAZIL TODAY; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue: Travel Products Unit Will Be Based in Fort Lauderdale; 11/05/2018 – JetBlue: Has Reached an Agreement in Principle With the Air Line Pilots Association; 10/04/2018 – JETSUITE INC, A U.S. PRIVATE AVIATION COMPANY, ANNOUNCES THAT QATAR AIRWAYS HAS TAKEN A MINORITY STAKE IN JETSUITE INC AND INDIRECTLY IN JETSUITEX INC; 17/05/2018 – JETBLUE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING CONCLUDES; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Sees 2Q RASM Down3%-Flat

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 2.38 million shares. Aqr Mngmt holds 5.38M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Co accumulated 41,013 shares. Aperio Gru, California-based fund reported 42,408 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 151,100 shares. 24,093 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Burney Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Co invested in 134,683 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp invested in 18.22 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. 686,164 were reported by Parametric Ltd Limited Liability Company. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Llc reported 768,002 shares. Fmr Ltd has invested 0.03% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.02% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 26.54 million shares. South Dakota Council reported 292,990 shares stake. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $45,450 activity.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 22,800 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $103.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 134,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 3,400 shares to 31,664 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 9,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,714 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ACOR shares while 39 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 55.09 million shares or 5.54% more from 52.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) or 787,035 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 195,942 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 26,844 shares. Moreover, Benin Corp has 0.07% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 11,714 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 59,264 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company reported 4.01 million shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP reported 71,730 shares. Amer Intl Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Numerixs Tech holds 0.02% or 11,518 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Net Ltd Llc holds 36,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Prudential has invested 0.02% in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR). Daiwa Securities Group has 0% invested in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) for 258 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 57,007 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.07% or 583,750 shares.