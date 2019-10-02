New York State Common Retirement Fund Holding in Jd.Com Adr (JD) Has Cut by $7.42 Million as Share Price Declined; Credit Suisse Ag Stake in Enphase Energy (ENPH) Boosted by $3.82 Million as Share Price Rose

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc Adr (JD) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 247,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 823,746 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.95 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.07. About 6.97M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and JD.com team on e-commerce logistics; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 137.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 212,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 116.87% . The institutional investor held 366,717 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.69M, up from 154,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.66. About 3.23 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 395.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Rev $70M; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 24/04/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY INC ENPH.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.50 FROM $3.50; 10/05/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences in May 2018; 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 46.29 million shares or 4.14% more from 44.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Gru Llp invested in 81,872 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Eck Associates, a New York-based fund reported 57,090 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 0% or 10,138 shares. California-based Doheny Asset Ca has invested 1.99% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Moreover, Raymond James Svcs Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 28,312 shares. Aperio Grp Limited has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 74,875 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Graham Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 35,549 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 10,222 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Df Dent And reported 16,000 shares stake. C M Bidwell And Limited holds 4,790 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 346,655 shares.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $112.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 45,367 shares to 39,019 shares, valued at $705,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,900 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC).

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) by 10,100 shares to 44,735 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC).