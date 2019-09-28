New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Upped By $2.22 Million Its Spirit Aerospt Hldg Cl A (SPR) Stake; Fil LTD Lifted By $44.45 Million Its Franco Nevada (FNV) Stake

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased Spirit Aerospt Hldg Cl A (SPR) stake by 13.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired 27,388 shares as Spirit Aerospt Hldg Cl A (SPR)’s stock declined 12.05%. The New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 233,274 shares with $18.98 million value, up from 205,886 last quarter. Spirit Aerospt Hldg Cl A now has $8.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $82.35. About 453,173 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEAL FOR $650M IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SAYS TENDERED ~$202.6M NOTES AT EXPIRATION; 29/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES 20% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%; 14/03/2018 – SPR: LOOKING FOR TARGETS W/ DEFENSE, LOW-COST COUNTRY FOOTPRINT; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Net $125M

Fil Ltd increased Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) stake by 7.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fil Ltd acquired 529,135 shares as Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)’s stock rose 22.81%. The Fil Ltd holds 7.99M shares with $677.95 million value, up from 7.46 million last quarter. Franco Nevada Corp now has $17.37B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.63. About 490,451 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has $10100 highest and $92 lowest target. $97.67’s average target is 18.60% above currents $82.35 stock price. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 8 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold SPR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 57,700 were accumulated by Connor Clark Lunn Inv Limited. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 13,470 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Hound Ptnrs Llc has 7.9% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 1.99M shares. Mufg Americas owns 105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark holds 171 shares. Meeder Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Moreover, Lpl Limited has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 7,296 shares. D E Shaw Inc invested in 0.24% or 2.39 million shares. Ima Wealth Inc reported 500 shares. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Primecap Management Ca reported 164,200 shares stake. Tudor Et Al has 0.11% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 1St Source National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Prelude Cap Management Llc has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased Continental Building Prod (NYSE:CBPX) stake by 14,468 shares to 36,500 valued at $970,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Retail Value Trust Inc stake by 11,147 shares and now owns 20,080 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franco-Nevada has $9500 highest and $73 lowest target. $85.33’s average target is -7.88% below currents $92.63 stock price. Franco-Nevada had 9 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 8. Barclays Capital downgraded Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $73 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report.