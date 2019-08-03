New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Trimmed Stake in Teleflex (TFX) by $537,560 as Share Price Rose; Kempen Capital Management Stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Com (MAA) Has Boosted by $497,476 as Market Value Rose

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 1,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 88,950 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.88 million, down from 90,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $361.35. About 395,425 shares traded or 60.94% up from the average. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Rectal Catheters; Product Code Equivalent Code 580114 580114 Product Usage: Recta; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex to Book Pretax Restructuring Charges of $102M-$133M; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.66, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N -ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, CO REAFFIRMED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Simplastic Suprapubic Puncture Instruments: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 650704100 5

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc Com (MAA) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 4,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 115,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63 million, up from 110,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $121.59. About 653,343 shares traded or 28.46% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q FFO/SHR $1.44, EST. $1.46; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mid-America Apartments L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK ON TRACK TO FILE MAA IN EU IN 2H; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 13/03/2018 – MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2Q FFO $1.43/Shr-FFO $1.53/Shr; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE – SWISS AGENCY FOR THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS VALIDATES SHIRE’S MAA FOR INVESTIGATIONAL HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA (HAE) TREATMENT LANADELUMAB; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q OPER REV. $386.0M, EST. $384.4M; 18/04/2018 – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Bank & Tru accumulated 963 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Notis has 0.35% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 2,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.05% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) or 74,056 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc invested in 1,242 shares or 0% of the stock. Cannell Peter B & stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2,906 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Shell Asset Co accumulated 2,840 shares. Bartlett And Co Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 98 shares. Pnc Fincl Group owns 0.01% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 34,293 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 793 shares. Fmr holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 1.35 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 733 shares.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD) by 188,284 shares to 322,838 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 27,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 832,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.02% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 46,254 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 36,900 shares. Moreover, Hartford Invest Company has 0.04% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 12,419 shares. Oakworth Incorporated holds 0.2% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) or 9,114 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.06% or 208,172 shares. Gw Henssler & Associate stated it has 10,002 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk owns 91,174 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 2,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smithfield has 0% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Prelude Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 5,766 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 27,200 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 5,100 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 102,856 shares to 222,149 shares, valued at $17.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copa Holdings Sa Cl A (NYSE:CPA) by 128,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,473 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).