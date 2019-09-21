New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Lowered Stake in Wesbanco (WSBC) by $13.80 Million; Pentwater Capital Management LP Cut Position in Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) by $5.92 Million as Share Price Declined

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 5.92 million shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 181.94M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225.61 million, down from 187.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.0155 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4636. About 2.64M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL: BOARD ALWAYS OPEN TO ADDED RECOMMENDATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS UNDERTAKEN A REVIEW OF MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC IN ITS FEBRUARY 1, 2018 LETTER; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD RECENTLY MET WITH SAILINGSTONE; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources Chief Executive Officer Jeff Tygesen to Retire Effective July 1; 08/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD QTRLY SHR $0.04; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors issues letter to shareholders; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR OPEN-PIT OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q Net $79.7M; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL SAYS 1Q MATERIAL MINED FELL 20.0% Q/Q

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Wesbanco Inc (WSBC) by 68.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 363,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.32% . The institutional investor held 164,530 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.34 million, down from 527,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Wesbanco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.97. About 516,201 shares traded or 144.79% up from the average. WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has declined 24.79% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBC News: 23/04/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Farmers Capital Bank Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to WesBanco, Inc; 08/05/2018 – WesBanco Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ WesBanco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBC); 24/04/2018 – WesBanco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 12 Days; 08/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into Farmers Capital Bank Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to WesBanco, Inc. — FFKT; 17/04/2018 – WesBanco 1Q EPS 76c; 23/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – DEAL UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH CO AND FARMERS CAPITAL BANK CORP; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC WSBC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $9.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 30,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 2.75 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (Put).

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustaina (NYSE:HASI) by 12,800 shares to 63,500 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zscaler Inc by 53,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold WSBC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 30.74 million shares or 0.22% less from 30.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Petrus Lta reported 0.04% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 81,360 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management reported 22,912 shares. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher, a New York-based fund reported 118,842 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 12,574 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wedge Management L Lp Nc has invested 0% of its portfolio in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). 362,706 are held by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Com. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 1,555 shares. Bailard, a California-based fund reported 11,500 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.01% or 374,364 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 101,500 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Analysts await WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. WSBC’s profit will be $43.78M for 12.02 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by WesBanco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.66% negative EPS growth.