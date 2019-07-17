New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Lowered Its Stake in M E D N A X (MD) by $11.50 Million; Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder South Street Advisors Upped Its Holding by $1.25 Million as Stock Price Declined

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 18,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,490 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31 million, up from 120,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $59.75. About 4.79 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS PLANS TO CUT DEBT TO $15 BILLION BY END OF YEAR

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in M E D N A X Inc (MD) by 59.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 425,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 295,228 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, down from 721,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in M E D N A X Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 711,718 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PRACTICE FOR CASH, SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 06/04/2018 – MEDNAX in Collaboration with Memorial Regional Hospital Earns National Accreditation for Adult Congenital Heart Program; 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Ophthalmology Practice In Washington; 08/03/2018 MEDNAX IS SAID TO GET FIRST-ROUND BIDS FROM CARLYLE, TPG; 01/05/2018 – MEDNAX EXECUTIVE MAKES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF LEADING TEXAS RADIOLOGY PRACTICE; 07/05/2018 – Atrium Health Amends Countersuit to Mednax Due to Continued False Fear-based Ad Campaign; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – DEAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX, CARLYLE, TPG AND HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN DECLINED TO COMMENT

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 305 shares to 11,700 shares, valued at $13.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 3,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,205 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability Com has 1.15% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Sg Americas Secs owns 178,936 shares. Amica Retiree Medical owns 2,571 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has 0.02% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Voloridge Inv Management has invested 0.57% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Fagan Assoc Inc stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Acropolis Inv Management Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Prudential Financial holds 1.54 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management reported 2.05M shares stake. Webster State Bank N A stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Brown Advisory Inc has 198,489 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated holds 0.25% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 13,257 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited has invested 0.12% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 20.20% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MD’s profit will be $67.88 million for 7.51 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by MEDNAX, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.21% EPS growth.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalara Inc by 31,459 shares to 41,159 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 311,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properti (NYSE:ELS).

