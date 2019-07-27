New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Lowered Its Lear (LEA) Position; Deere & Co (DE)’s Sentiment Is 0.93

Deere & Co (DE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 356 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 381 sold and trimmed stock positions in Deere & Co. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 210.20 million shares, down from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Deere & Co in top ten positions decreased from 23 to 20 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 53 Reduced: 328 Increased: 257 New Position: 99.

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased Lear Corp (LEA) stake by 5.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 9,700 shares as Lear Corp (LEA)’s stock declined 11.24%. The New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 183,214 shares with $24.86M value, down from 192,914 last quarter. Lear Corp now has $8.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 857,359 shares traded or 33.38% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06

First Trust Bank Ltd. holds 12.28% of its portfolio in Deere & Company for 27,300 shares. Fourpoints Investment Managers S.A.S. owns 20,150 shares or 10.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firefly Value Partners Lp has 8.71% invested in the company for 516,475 shares. The -based Marshfield Associates has invested 6.69% in the stock. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, a California-based fund reported 28,151 shares.

The stock increased 2.08% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $170.39. About 1.94M shares traded. Deere & Company (DE) has declined 1.30% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.10M for 15.05 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.01 billion. The companyÂ’s Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, such as large, medium, and utility tractors; loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related front-end harvesting equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment, including sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery. It has a 16.59 P/E ratio. This segment also offers hay and forage equipment, including self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment, as well as associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) stake by 116,641 shares to 758,491 valued at $15.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) stake by 31,085 shares and now owns 1.35 million shares. Rlj Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lear had 19 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Longbow. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 18. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $181 target. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $13500 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 17. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, March 19.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.95 million activity. $2.95M worth of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) was sold by Larkin Terrence B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Com has 8,963 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd owns 70,478 shares. Moreover, James Invest Rech Inc has 0.19% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.53% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 8,999 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 4,171 shares. 7,720 were reported by M&T Savings Bank. Tower Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 1,343 shares. The California-based Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 114,412 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd Liability Company reported 7,675 shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Cibc Asset Inc reported 3,699 shares. Moreover, Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.03% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 20,373 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd stated it has 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 204,012 shares.