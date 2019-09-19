New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Lowered Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 1.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 12,685 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 819,444 shares with $206.51M value, down from 832,129 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $69.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $256.85. About 12,708 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types

Among 3 analysts covering Apartment Investment & Management (NYSE:AIV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Apartment Investment & Management has $5800 highest and $5000 lowest target. $53’s average target is 2.22% above currents $51.85 stock price. Apartment Investment & Management had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, September 9 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, September 6 to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 29 by SunTrust. See Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) latest ratings:

More notable recent Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Apartment Investment and Management’s (NYSE:AIV) Share Price Gain of 44% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Apartment Investment and Management Company’s (NYSE:AIV) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Apartment Investment and Management’s (NYSE:AIV) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apartment Investment And Management: Why I Remain On The Sidelines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Apartment Investment and Management Company is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $7.72 billion. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of apartment properties. It has a 8.54 P/E ratio. It invests in real estate markets of United States.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.53M for 19.40 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Community Clinics Receive Grant for Point-of-Care Diagnostics – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

