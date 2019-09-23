New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Lowered Home Depot Inc/The (HD) Holding by $23.93 Million; Riverpark Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Position by $1.33 Million; Stock Value Rose

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (HD) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 115,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 2.74 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $569.73M, down from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Home Depot Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $226.08. About 1.66 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 20.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 9,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 38,400 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.19 million, down from 48,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $159.42. About 849,122 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 160,259 shares to 2.69M shares, valued at $61.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) by 13,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 1.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lockheed Martin Mgmt accumulated 74,840 shares. Df Dent And Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 49,016 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 1,958 shares. Lipe Dalton has 1,065 shares. Legacy Private Trust stated it has 18,461 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd has 4,178 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Bp Plc reported 0.88% stake. Cambiar Investors Limited Company invested in 211,087 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Twin Tree Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 9,151 shares. Pggm stated it has 1.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Alley Co Ltd Llc owns 41,054 shares. Lbmc Investment Limited Liability Com reported 3,438 shares. The California-based Focused has invested 3.81% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.43 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 18,386 shares. Fifth Third Bank has 2,376 shares. Everence Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 3,510 shares. Lvm Cap Mgmt Ltd Mi invested 1.8% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Duncker Streett stated it has 4,525 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd accumulated 7,096 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 28,013 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 200 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd reported 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 447,783 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 489,889 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The New York-based Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 8.64M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 43 shares.