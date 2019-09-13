New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Lifted Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) as Stock Value Declined; Bhp Billiton Plc (BBL) Shareholder Hikari Power LTD Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Plc (BBL) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 225,930 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.55 million, down from 233,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.64. About 395,883 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – BHP BILLITON MITSUBISHI ALLIANCE TO SELL GREGORY CRINUM MINE TO SOJITZ CORP FOR A$100 MLN; 18/04/2018 – VERIS LTD VRS.AX – ENTERS INTO 3-YEAR SERVICES CONTRACT WITH BHP; 06/04/2018 – BHP’s Escondida Copper Mine Ramps Up Production; 24/03/2018 – RPT-Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks; 12/03/2018 – WPL:BHP:WOODSIDE TO OPERATE SCARBOROUGH; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton to Leave World Coal Association; 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Says Will Leave World Coal Association; 24/04/2018 – MONADELPHOUS GROUP – HAS BEEN AWARDED WORK UNDER AN EXISTING PANEL CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR ITS IRON ORE OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 397,905 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.23 million, up from 395,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $113.65. About 104,106 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $928.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 9,460 shares to 195,700 shares, valued at $32.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core High Dividend Etf (HDV) by 4,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advsr Limited holds 0.01% or 1,966 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth accumulated 6,963 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 2,664 shares in its portfolio. Foster & Motley Incorporated invested in 7,546 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 79,876 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Azimuth Cap Management Lc has 107,139 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability owns 3,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Personal Service reported 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,309 shares or 0.5% of the stock. South Dakota Council reported 22,900 shares stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability Co stated it has 22,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl accumulated 400,094 shares. Barnett & holds 29,354 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 62,575 shares to 486,920 shares, valued at $30.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pac West Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,771 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

