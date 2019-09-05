New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Lifted Phillips 66 (PSX) Position; Twenty-first Century Fox (NWS)’s Sentiment Is 0.09

Twenty-first Century Fox Inc (NWS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.09 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.83, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 40 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 462 cut down and sold their stock positions in Twenty-first Century Fox Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 53.25 million shares, down from 778.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Twenty-first Century Fox Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 44 to 1 for a decrease of 43. Sold All: 338 Reduced: 124 Increased: 23 New Position: 17.

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 0.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired 8,400 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.05 million shares with $99.63 million value, up from 1.04 million last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $44.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 1.66 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY

Tig Advisors Llc holds 24.65% of its portfolio in News Corporation for 5.74 million shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust owns 59,200 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tensile Capital Management Llc has 1.33% invested in the company for 756,525 shares. The United Kingdom-based Independent Franchise Partners Llp has invested 0.77% in the stock. Cqs Cayman Lp, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 783,840 shares.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for clients and businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.15 billion. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming divisions. It has a 54.62 P/E ratio. The firm distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, BarronÂ’s, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

The stock increased 1.94% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 394,979 shares traded. News Corporation (NWS) has declined 11.16% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity. LOWE JOHN E had bought 2,000 shares worth $165,816 on Tuesday, May 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Cap Mgmt invested in 38,710 shares or 0.72% of the stock. 729,183 were accumulated by Fayez Sarofim & Company. Utah Retirement Systems holds 77,739 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corp has 9,025 shares. Gamco Et Al accumulated 67,151 shares. Kwmg Lc owns 191 shares. Whitnell & Company reported 247 shares stake. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust has 0.13% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated holds 0% or 18,604 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Financial Advsrs reported 753 shares. Greylin Mangement stated it has 0.44% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tiedemann Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Amica Mutual Ins invested in 20,914 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Element Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $108.67’s average target is 9.01% above currents $99.69 stock price. Phillips 66 had 10 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 15. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10500 target in Friday, May 17 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, July 8.

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) stake by 27,600 shares to 526,383 valued at $22.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) stake by 17,900 shares and now owns 309,031 shares. Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) was reduced too.