New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Lifted Its Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $4.00 Million; Autonomy Capital LP Holding In Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Was Has Increased

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80M, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $603.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 109,067 shares traded or 10.65% up from the average. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 11.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 58,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 582,176 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.80 million, up from 523,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 3.03 million shares traded or 61.29% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). British Columbia Inv Mngmt reported 59,593 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cwh Cap invested 1.58% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Tortoise Cap Advsr Limited Company has 3.35% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 7.92 million shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Paradigm Finance Advsr Lc reported 39,188 shares. Kingfisher Limited Liability Company invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Graybill Bartz & Associates Ltd holds 2.34% or 48,980 shares in its portfolio. Gulf International Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Barnett And Communications reported 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Aviance Management Lc reported 0.04% stake. Sta Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 5,998 shares. Luminus Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 375,599 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Appleton Prtn Ma has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).