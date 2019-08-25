New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Increased Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Position by $1.08 Million; Share Price Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Decreased by $450,340 Its Stake

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,917 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.34M, down from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 05/03/2018 – Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access (Z-IA); 15/03/2018 – The fair competition rules anticipated neither the e-commerce boom nor the rise of Amazon Japan; 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) by 13.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 16,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 133,155 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98M, up from 117,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.00% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 447,861 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 19/03/2018 – Agios Pharmaceuticals: AG-270 Will Be Administered as Single-Agent Dosed Orally Once Daily in 28-Day Cycles; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 5,433 shares to 155,252 shares, valued at $14.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 7,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Consumer Still Reigns As Target, Lowe’s Both Exceed Earnings Expectations – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Analyst Sees Upside Potential In Alphabet, Twitter and Amazon – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Six Drone Delivery Use Cases And Lessons For Companies To Use – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “TFI Boosts Earnings Outlook On Stronger U.S. Truckload Performance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 9,250 shares to 33,550 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 35,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.31M shares, and cut its stake in Keane Group Inc.

