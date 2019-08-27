New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Cut Fedex (FDX) Stake by $4.14 Million; Stock Declined; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by $626,115

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 22,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 516,100 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.63 million, down from 538,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $153.84. About 165,743 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 21/03/2018 – Next-Gen Marketing Leaders from FedEx and Evernote to Give Keynotes at the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores in 2 years; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 16/04/2018 – FedEx to Name Successor to Ducker Later; 08/05/2018 – IOL News: BREAKING NEWS: DA FedEx confirms the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s membership. Story to follow; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Austin emergency response teams are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to; 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 7,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 232,495 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, up from 225,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $90.91. About 320,407 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Company accumulated 87,175 shares. Davidson Investment Advsr has invested 0.78% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Davis Selected Advisers reported 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The California-based Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Company has invested 2.58% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Whittier Tru holds 5,052 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Family Mngmt Corporation has 1.03% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 13,118 shares. Financial Counselors Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 5,192 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The accumulated 626,153 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc accumulated 896,762 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.13% or 163,994 shares. Bath Savings Com reported 19,402 shares. Garde Capital accumulated 1,892 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Van Eck stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 291 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Motco reported 100 shares stake.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.78 million for 12.02 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 11,800 shares to 430,728 shares, valued at $17.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial (NYSE:BR) by 7,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

