New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Boosted Autodesk (ADSK) Position; Shorts at Apartment Investment and Management Company Common (AIV) Raised By 19.31%

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 0.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired 3,350 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 412,450 shares with $64.27M value, up from 409,100 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $31.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $144.13. About 1.56M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN

Apartment Investment and Management Company Common (NYSE:AIV) had an increase of 19.31% in short interest. AIV’s SI was 3.23 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 19.31% from 2.70 million shares previously. With 1.01M avg volume, 3 days are for Apartment Investment and Management Company Common (NYSE:AIV)’s short sellers to cover AIV’s short positions. The SI to Apartment Investment and Management Company Common’s float is 2.26%. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 1.10 million shares traded or 7.91% up from the average. Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) has risen 18.96% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AIV News: 07/05/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT 1Q FFO/SHR 60C; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment 1Q Adjusted FFO 54c/Share; 26/04/2018 – Apartment Investment Sees Net Proceeds of About $512M; 26/04/2018 – Apartment Investment Sees Deal Cutting Adjusted FFO by 3c/Share in 2018; 16/04/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT CO – DEAL FOR $445 MLN; 07/05/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT CO QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS/PRO FORMA FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS $0.60 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Apartment Investment: Sale Will Complete Exit From Affordable Housing; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment 1Q Rev $247.7M; 26/04/2018 – Apartment Investment Sees Deal Cutting Adjusted FFO by 4c/Share in 2019; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment Expects 2018 AFFO to Be $2.08 to $2.18/Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 30,570 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 59,380 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.25% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 206,070 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 13,566 shares. 13,199 are held by Canada Pension Plan Board. 11,581 are held by Personal Capital Advisors. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Northern has 0.1% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Highland Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 13,000 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Comm Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 631 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 452 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Company owns 744,092 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Among 12 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $91 lowest target. $176.36’s average target is 22.36% above currents $144.13 stock price. Autodesk had 25 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Evercore. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Monday, March 4. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Friday, March 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $185 target. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 1 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased Marten Transport Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) stake by 19,620 shares to 295,383 valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) stake by 6,600 shares and now owns 294,000 shares. Smucker (J M) Company/The (NYSE:SJM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 245 investors sold Apartment Investment and Management Company shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 145,372 shares or 99.90% less from 144.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 66 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 29,965 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 0.01% in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV). Cibc World Markets Corp owns 21,056 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV). Aew Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV).

Apartment Investment and Management Company is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $7.54 billion. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of apartment properties. It has a 8.34 P/E ratio. It invests in real estate markets of United States.

Among 2 analysts covering Apartment Inv \u0026 Mgmt (NYSE:AIV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Apartment Inv \u0026 Mgmt has $54 highest and $50 lowest target. $52’s average target is 2.65% above currents $50.66 stock price. Apartment Inv \u0026 Mgmt had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Barclays Capital.