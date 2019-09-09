New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreased Its Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) as Valuation Rose; As Five9 (FIVN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Increased Its Stake

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 102,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.34M, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 469,276 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 1,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 359,395 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.06 million, down from 360,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $505.26. About 625,213 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Group Inc owns 0.12% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 525 shares. Burns J W New York has 1,168 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers Inc owns 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Nicholas Investment Prtn Limited Partnership owns 11,346 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Capital Inv Counsel Inc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Dearborn Prtn Ltd Co reported 400 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd New York holds 0.03% or 483 shares in its portfolio. The Indiana-based 1St Source Financial Bank has invested 0.1% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Kentucky Retirement Systems invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Illinois-based Cibc Commercial Bank Usa has invested 0.11% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Picton Mahoney Asset has 62,852 shares for 2.71% of their portfolio. 131,100 were accumulated by Duquesne Family Office Llc. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Baldwin Brothers Ma has 521 shares.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $273.69 million for 53.52 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18,301 shares to 4.28 million shares, valued at $342.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 708,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 1.01 million shares to 256,616 shares, valued at $25.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

