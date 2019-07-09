New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreased Hdfc Bank LTD Adr (HDB) Holding by $600,875 as Stock Rose; As Neogenomics (NEO) Market Value Rose, Holder Kopp Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.94. About 216,869 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (HDB) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 5,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 341,469 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.58M, down from 346,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $124.42. About 603,162 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS BY ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, TIER Il CAPITAL BONDS AND LONG TERM BONDS; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 18/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR PAT 3.47 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 2.47 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD KECL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.11 PCT TO 6.93 PCT; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.04% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Morgan Stanley holds 626,261 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 11,679 shares. South State reported 0.04% stake. 74,730 were accumulated by Sei Invs Communication. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 72,712 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fin has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 519,975 shares. Fmr holds 0% or 47 shares in its portfolio. 149,378 were accumulated by C Gru Hldgs A S. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 12,706 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.58% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Citigroup has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.80 million for 114.70 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21M and $123.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 24,013 shares to 99,975 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 56,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) by 437,924 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 20,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).