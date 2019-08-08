New York State Common Retirement Fund Cut United Rentals (URI) Position by $554,040; Stock Value Declined; Verity & Verity Trimmed Pfizer (PFE) Position by $5.18 Million; Share Value Declined

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 4,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 234,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.80M, down from 239,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $117.23. About 550,400 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 48.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 123,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 131,762 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, down from 255,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 6.98 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/05/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF XELJANZ, MADE BY PFIZER; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info; 19/03/2018 – Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on OPRX-106 as a Lecture Presentation at the Digestive Diseases Week® 2018; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13,933 shares to 79,924 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Cap Mngmt Lc has 591,985 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Vigilant Limited Co reported 0.59% stake. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 0.45% or 124,184 shares. Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership owns 4.17% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 875,382 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 19,160 shares. First Amer Bank invested in 177,443 shares or 0.54% of the stock. New York-based Tiaa Cref Limited Com has invested 0.63% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Factory Mutual Communication accumulated 1.80 million shares. Crestwood Advsr Gru Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,424 shares. Moreover, Lincoln has 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 50,835 shares. Family Management has 12,932 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Aspen Invest Management holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 27,861 shares. Duff Phelps Mngmt owns 60,048 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 369,012 shares to 834,433 shares, valued at $21.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cia Cerveceria Unidas (NYSE:CCU) by 25,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Rentals Inc (URI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Rentals Falls After Cutting Guidance – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By United Rentals, Inc.’s (NYSE:URI) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 22, 2019.