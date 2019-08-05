New York State Common Retirement Fund Cut Stake in Quanta Services (PWR) by $350,094 as Stock Declined; As Amgen (AMGN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Lowered Stake

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 9,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 492,788 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.60M, down from 502,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 3.92M shares traded or 186.16% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 53,145 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, down from 55,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.97M shares traded or 6.94% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackline Inc by 7,862 shares to 357,975 shares, valued at $16.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 16,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 627,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Capital Advsrs has 2,525 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Dana Investment Advsrs has 1.11% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 123,629 shares. Chemical Commercial Bank reported 14,032 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability accumulated 8,594 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Company holds 0.49% or 19,984 shares. Amg Natl Tru Commercial Bank invested in 13,313 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 48,891 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 3,133 were accumulated by First City Cap Management. Amp Cap Invsts Limited accumulated 310,687 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,213 shares. Guardian owns 83 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 92,558 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Community Trust And Inv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,676 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 4,600 shares to 12,190 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 25,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).