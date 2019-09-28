New York State Common Retirement Fund Cut By $4.98 Million Its Heico (HEI) Holding; Shorts at ADAMANT DRI PROCESSING AND MINERALS GROU (ADMG) Lowered By 85.71%

ADAMANT DRI PROCESSING AND MINERALS GROU (OTCMKTS:ADMG) had a decrease of 85.71% in short interest. ADMG’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 85.71% from 700 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 0 days are for ADAMANT DRI PROCESSING AND MINERALS GROU (OTCMKTS:ADMG)’s short sellers to cover ADMG’s short positions. It closed at $0.0204 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased Heico Corporation (HEI) stake by 26.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 37,453 shares as Heico Corporation (HEI)’s stock rose 32.47%. The New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 105,450 shares with $14.11M value, down from 142,903 last quarter. Heico Corporation now has $14.46B valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.74. About 435,361 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) stake by 10,477 shares to 67,295 valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) stake by 2,985 shares and now owns 115,000 shares. Atkore International Grou was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold HEI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 32.15 million shares or 2.59% more from 31.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 11,591 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 2,890 shares. Oppenheimer And invested in 1,667 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 18,498 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Schroder Invest Grp holds 0.01% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) or 35,581 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) or 400 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab reported 24,710 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 5,093 shares. Cookson Peirce Incorporated has 0.11% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt holds 0.28% or 35,615 shares. Century holds 0% or 2,856 shares in its portfolio. 77,086 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Tru Of Vermont holds 600 shares.

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on December, 16. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $66.08M for 54.71 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Heico Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:HEI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Heico Corporation Common Stock has $17000 highest and $11200 lowest target. $157.40’s average target is 26.18% above currents $124.74 stock price. Heico Corporation Common Stock had 8 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 3 by UBS. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by Robert W. Baird. Credit Suisse maintained HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) on Thursday, August 29 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) rating on Thursday, May 30. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $13000 target.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $298,300 activity. Hildebrandt Mark H also bought $198,784 worth of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) shares.