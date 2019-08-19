New York State Common Retirement Fund Continues to Hold Stake in Independent Bank (INDB); Cohen & Steers (CNS) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Lowered Holding

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp (INDB) by 152.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 45,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 75,863 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, up from 30,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 32,618 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. and MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement for Rockland Trust Company to Acquire the Milford National Bank an; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP INDB.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. And MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement For Rockland Trust Company To Acquire The Milford National Bank And Trust Company; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS INTENDED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION FOR FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – ANTICIPATES TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2019 EARNINGS; 15/03/2018 – Independent Bank MA Raises Dividend to 38c Vs. 32c; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 32C, EST. 39C; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA Total Assets Were $8.1 Billion at March 31; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF CONSIDERATION FROM INTERNAL SOURCES; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK REPORTS A 19% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 43,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% . The institutional investor held 184,970 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82M, down from 228,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cohen & Steers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 43,916 shares traded. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has risen 34.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNS News: 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C; 09/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF Declares First Quarter Distribution; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (UTF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 03/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions for April, May and June 2018; 18/04/2018 – COHEN & STEERS INC QTRLY SHR $0.59

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold INDB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 24.12 million shares or 3.41% more from 23.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP has 38,637 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 23,309 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity has invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Raymond James And Assocs holds 5,881 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Co holds 21,613 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Vanguard stated it has 3.09M shares. 4,070 are held by Amalgamated Bancorp. Middleton And Company Ma stated it has 3,205 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 648,060 shares. Excalibur Mngmt holds 1.51% or 19,717 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Invest Mngmt stated it has 11,825 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Fuller And Thaler Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker (J M) Company/The (NYSE:SJM) by 3,600 shares to 265,300 shares, valued at $30.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tcf Financial Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 40,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,400 shares, and cut its stake in Mongodb Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold CNS shares while 35 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 20.23 million shares or 1.18% less from 20.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 49,966 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 56,635 shares. Panagora Asset Inc owns 164 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark Inc has 750 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 30,165 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 222,810 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 2.04M shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Co has 0% invested in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) for 300 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 30,310 shares. 33,047 are held by Congress Asset Ma. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Gabelli Funds Limited Company accumulated 258,200 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Aqr Capital Ltd has invested 0% in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS). Copeland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 576,242 shares.

Analysts await Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CNS’s profit will be $28.82 million for 21.79 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Cohen & Steers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.