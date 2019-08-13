New York Mtg Tr (NYMT) Shareholder Shelton Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $2.25 Billion as Stock Price Declined; Delta Capital Management Boosted Position in Prudential Finl Com (PRU) by $1.73 Million as Stock Value Declined

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (PRU) by 70.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 19,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 46,152 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 27,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 1.44M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Paloma Rambana of Tallahassee, Florida named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Prudential Financial $Benchmark 10Y, 30Y; 30/04/2018 – Two Kentucky youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two New Mexico youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC PRU.N – PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA ASSUMES LONGEVITY RISK FOR £900 MLN (ABOUT $1.2 BLN) IN PENSION LIABILITIES; 30/04/2018 – Madison Strempek of Crofton, Maryland named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – New York students Helena Zimmerman of Purchase and Hailey Richman of Long Island City named among America’s top 10 youth volunt; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 30/04/2018 – Two Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $3.08, EST. $2.98

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in New York Mtg Tr Inc (NYMT) by 99.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 13,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 84 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, down from 13,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in New York Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 1.83 million shares traded. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has declined 0.97% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NYMT News: 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $5.79 AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 3.5% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 10 State of NY Mortgage Agency 2009 Series A Rati; 21/04/2018 – DJ New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYMT); 03/05/2018 – NY Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 20c; 15/03/2018 – Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of NY Mortgage Trust, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 16/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5.25; 15/03/2018 Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 3.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 2.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold NYMT shares while 18 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 186.43 million shares or 143.35% more from 76.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability accumulated 66,857 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 59,604 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). 42,548 were reported by Raymond James Advsr. Advsr Preferred Limited Liability Corp accumulated 137,258 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0% invested in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) for 41,000 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company invested 0% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Synovus Financial, a Georgia-based fund reported 15,095 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 109,036 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd invested in 4,000 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 15,108 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Com Na has 0% invested in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) for 2,384 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Hightower has 0% invested in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

More notable recent New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dump These 2 Double-Digit Dividends in Danger – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New York Mortgage Trust: An 8% Yield That Will Benefit From Declining Interest Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Zynga, Sandstorm, Digital Turbine, New York Mortgage Trust and ADT – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New York Mortgage Trust: Healthy Margin Of Safety With This 8.3% Yielding Preferred – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for May 9, 2019 : NOK, NYMT, TPR, ARI, TVIX, SQQQ, QQQ, AMD, STMP, SMLP, SEMG, DIS – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,046 shares to 28,888 shares, valued at $24.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prudential Financial: The Pullback Created An Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PGIM Investments to Host Closed End Fund Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Report Bolsa Mexicana de Valores:TERRA13.MX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 20,172 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 68,429 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar owns 5,888 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. 4,924 are held by Community Bankshares Na. Systematic Finance Management LP invested 0.01% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Cibc Mkts has 0.04% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Live Your Vision holds 0.01% or 284 shares in its portfolio. Ajo LP owns 1.50M shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Parkside State Bank Trust holds 0.02% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 736 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 34,431 shares. 387,837 were reported by Kbc Gp Nv. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 3,190 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,627 were reported by Asset Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Waddell & Reed Fincl has 0% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 3,738 shares in its portfolio.