New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Both New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTP) and Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Residential industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 24 7.99 N/A 0.64 39.03 Two Harbors Investment Corp. 13 13.78 N/A -1.76 0.00

Demonstrates New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Two Harbors Investment Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0.00% -14% -1.7%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Two Harbors Investment Corp. has an average target price of $14.25, with potential upside of 10.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.95% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.4% of Two Harbors Investment Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.22% 3.41% 0.64% 8.07% 3.28% 13.27% Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0.07% 6.07% -2.53% -7.3% -13.72% 4.83%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc. was more bullish than Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate assets, and other financial assets in the United States. The companyÂ’s target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and non-agency RMBS collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM mortgage loans, and subprime mortgage loans. Its target assets also comprise floating and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and certain non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.