New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Both New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO) and Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Residential industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 25 8.01 N/A 0.64 38.93 Sachem Capital Corp. 5 10.17 N/A 0.51 9.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Sachem Capital Corp. Sachem Capital Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Sachem Capital Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Sachem Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sachem Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Sachem Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 17.52% and 10.3% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20.93% of Sachem Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.4% 1.2% -0.32% 7.25% 2.18% 11.99% Sachem Capital Corp. -0.2% -3.14% 8.57% 22.28% 20.78% 26.34%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sachem Capital Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Sachem Capital Corp.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.