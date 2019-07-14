New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

This is a contrast between New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO) and Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Residential and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 24 7.71 N/A 0.64 39.11 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 16 1.54 N/A -1.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -1.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.52% and 59% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.28% 1.01% 6.28% 5.27% 5.05% 12.49% Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 2.89% 7.69% 4.39% 5.61% 15.59% 16.57%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily acquires and operates multifamily apartment properties. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI U. S. REIT Index and the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. was formed on September 18, 2009 and is based in the United States.