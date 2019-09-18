New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTO) Forms $25.18 Double Top; Timucuan Asset Management Has Decreased Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stake By $5.54 Million

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTO) formed double top with $27.19 target or 8.00% above today’s $25.18 share price. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTO) has $1.32 billion valuation. It closed at $25.18 lastly. It is down 2.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) stake by 13.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 145,908 shares as Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO)’s stock rose 15.24%. The Timucuan Asset Management Inc holds 912,519 shares with $35.27M value, down from 1.06M last quarter. Winnebago Industries Inc now has $1.24B valuation. The stock increased 3.21% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.87. About 544,727 shares traded or 18.94% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $176,113 activity. Hughes Bryan L had bought 2,500 shares worth $73,950. Happe Michael J had bought 3,500 shares worth $102,163 on Wednesday, March 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 22,651 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). The Ohio-based James Rech has invested 0.02% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). 10,316 are held by Alphaone Investment Ser Ltd Llc. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 298,156 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Moreover, Mutual Of America Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 44,992 shares. Moreover, Griffin Asset has 0.08% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 17,075 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 12,549 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 2,306 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 26,863 shares in its portfolio. Victory Inc invested in 2,538 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) stake by 16,783 shares to 430,232 valued at $91.71 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) stake by 61,403 shares and now owns 346,900 shares. Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Winnebago Industries has $48 highest and $31 lowest target. $44.20’s average target is 13.71% above currents $38.87 stock price. Winnebago Industries had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The stock of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by SunTrust. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Friday, September 6. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, June 20.

