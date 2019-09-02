New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
17.52% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.47% of all REIT – Residential’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|16.43%
|5.78%
|1.98%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|N/A
|25
|38.93
|Industry Average
|131.85M
|802.73M
|49.26
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.38
|1.73
|2.71
The potential upside of the competitors is 48.18%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|-0.4%
|1.2%
|-0.32%
|7.25%
|2.18%
|11.99%
|Industry Average
|2.41%
|4.05%
|9.17%
|13.06%
|20.90%
|19.56%
For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.
Dividends
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 5 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s competitors beat New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
