New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.52% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.47% of all REIT – Residential’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. N/A 25 38.93 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.38 1.73 2.71

The potential upside of the competitors is 48.18%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.4% 1.2% -0.32% 7.25% 2.18% 11.99% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s competitors beat New York Mortgage Trust Inc.