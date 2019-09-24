New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

This is a contrast between New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) and Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Residential and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 24 8.23 N/A 0.64 38.54 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 15 1.46 N/A -1.61 0.00

Demonstrates New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. is $18, which is potential 25.52% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.75% and 63.5% respectively. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.37%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -1.32% 0.96% 2.25% 9.58% 2.8% 12.28% Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 0.42% -0.48% -8.75% -8.64% -12.18% 3.06%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily acquires and operates multifamily apartment properties. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI U. S. REIT Index and the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. was formed on September 18, 2009 and is based in the United States.