New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

This is a contrast between New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Residential and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 24 7.85 N/A 0.64 38.54 Equity Residential 76 11.22 N/A 1.47 53.74

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Equity Residential is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Equity Residential.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Equity Residential 0.00% 5.4% 2.7%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Equity Residential can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Equity Residential 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Equity Residential is $77, which is potential -3.53% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.75% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares and 95% of Equity Residential shares. Insiders held roughly 0.37% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Equity Residential’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -1.32% 0.96% 2.25% 9.58% 2.8% 12.28% Equity Residential 1.89% 3.61% 3.1% 9.57% 23.71% 19.51%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Equity Residential

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Equity Residential beats New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and invested in 579 properties in 24 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 152,821 units. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. Equity Residential was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.