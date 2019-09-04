New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTN)’s Financial Results Comparing With AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) and AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Residential. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 24 8.15 N/A 0.64 38.54 AvalonBay Communities Inc. 203 12.81 N/A 7.23 28.89

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and AvalonBay Communities Inc. AvalonBay Communities Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of AvalonBay Communities Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 5.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and AvalonBay Communities Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

AvalonBay Communities Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $215.25 average target price and a 0.54% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.75% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares and 96.1% of AvalonBay Communities Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.37% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -1.32% 0.96% 2.25% 9.58% 2.8% 12.28% AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0.94% 3.2% 3.79% 9.18% 21.27% 19.96%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has weaker performance than AvalonBay Communities Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors AvalonBay Communities Inc. beats New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. engages in the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities in the United States. As of January 31, 2009, the company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 164 operating apartment communities comprising 45,728 apartment homes in 10 states and the District of Columbia. It also held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 14 communities under construction, as well as held rights to develop an additional 27 communities. The companyÂ’s markets are located in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Midwest, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States. AvalonBay Communities has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.