New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTN)’s Financial Results Comparing With AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Residential. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 24 7.87 N/A 0.64 38.54 AGNC Investment Corp. 17 -13.12 N/A -1.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 1% 0.1%

Analyst Ratings

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AGNC Investment Corp. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of AGNC Investment Corp. is $17.33, which is potential 8.99% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.75% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares and 70.2% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.37%. Competitively, 0.5% are AGNC Investment Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -1.32% 0.96% 2.25% 9.58% 2.8% 12.28% AGNC Investment Corp. -1.72% 2.21% -2.61% -4.46% -12.6% -2.28%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc. had bullish trend while AGNC Investment Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc. beats AGNC Investment Corp.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It funds its investments primarily through short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.