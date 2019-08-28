New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTN) and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Comparison side by side

Both New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Residential industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 24 8.09 N/A 0.64 38.54 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 114 8.90 N/A 2.05 57.37

In table 1 we can see New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. has an average target price of $113.4, with potential downside of -9.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.75% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.6% of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. are owned by institutional investors. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.37%. Competitively, 0.5% are Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -1.32% 0.96% 2.25% 9.58% 2.8% 12.28% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. -0.72% -0.58% 7.86% 13.17% 19.45% 23.13%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. beats New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in acquisition, redevelopment, new development, property management, and disposition of multifamily apartment communities. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.