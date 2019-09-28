New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTN) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) is a company in the REIT – Residential industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.75% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.47% of all REIT – Residential’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.37% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.12% of all REIT – Residential companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 931,650,641.03% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 232.54M 25 38.54 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.70 1.25 2.64

The rivals have a potential upside of 65.60%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -1.32% 0.96% 2.25% 9.58% 2.8% 12.28% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has weaker performance than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 5 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc.