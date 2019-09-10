New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTN) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Residential industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|24
|8.17
|N/A
|0.64
|38.54
|Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
|121
|11.85
|N/A
|2.78
|44.68
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to New York Mortgage Trust Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 represents New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|19.1%
|5.5%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 20.75% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.4% of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.37% are New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.8% are Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|-1.32%
|0.96%
|2.25%
|9.58%
|2.8%
|12.28%
|Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
|0.56%
|1.69%
|5.92%
|19.33%
|38.41%
|27.92%
For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.
Summary
Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. beats on 10 of the 9 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
