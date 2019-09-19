New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) Reaches $6.03 After 4.00% Up Move; Norwood Financial (NWFL) Has 4 Sentiment

The stock of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.75% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 543,476 shares traded. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has declined 0.97% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NYMT News: 15/03/2018 Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of NY Mortgage Trust, Inc; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $5.79 AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 3.5% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYMT); 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 03/05/2018 – NY Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5.25; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 10 State of NY Mortgage Agency 2009 Series A RatiThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.41 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $6.27 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NYMT worth $56.44M more.

Norwood Financial Corp (NWFL) investors sentiment increased to 4 in Q2 2019.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Norwood Financial Corp. for 15,811 shares.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Wayne Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $203.74 million. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, statement savings and money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. It has a 14.92 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans, which include commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles.

Analysts await New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NYMT’s profit will be $39.78 million for 8.87 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.50% EPS growth.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. The companyÂ’s investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities. It has a 11.54 P/E ratio. It qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.