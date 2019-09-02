New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) is a company in the REIT – Residential industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.47% of all REIT – Residential’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.12% of all REIT – Residential companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 10.60% 0.70% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. N/A 6 9.52 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.38 1.73 2.71

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. currently has an average target price of $7, suggesting a potential upside of 13.82%. The peers have a potential upside of 48.18%. The research analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.33% -1.13% -2.08% -1.93% -0.97% 3.74% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.86. Competitively, New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.60 which is 40.38% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 5 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc.