New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 6 7.72 N/A 0.63 9.57 Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 116 11.16 N/A 2.79 42.32

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to New York Mortgage Trust Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0.00% 23.8% 6.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.93 shows that New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. on the other hand, has 0.37 beta which makes it 63.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.69% for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. with consensus target price of $6.63.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 97.2%. About 0.5% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -2.88% -0.82% -4.27% -0.49% -0.66% 2.89% Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 2.34% 1.7% 8.88% 20.81% 32.18% 21.33%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc.