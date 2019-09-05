New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Comparison side by side

Both New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Residential industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 6 8.97 N/A 0.64 9.52 AGNC Investment Corp. 25 -13.99 N/A -1.59 0.00

Demonstrates New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 0.7% AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AGNC Investment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s upside potential is 12.54% at a $7 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 2.32% respectively. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.33% -1.13% -2.08% -1.93% -0.97% 3.74% AGNC Investment Corp. 0% 1.63% 1.75% 0% 0% 3.02%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has stronger performance than AGNC Investment Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc. beats AGNC Investment Corp.