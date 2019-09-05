New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Comparison side by side

Both New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Residential industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|6
|8.97
|N/A
|0.64
|9.52
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|25
|-13.99
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
Demonstrates New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|10.6%
|0.7%
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s upside potential is 12.54% at a $7 average target price.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 2.32% respectively. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|-0.33%
|-1.13%
|-2.08%
|-1.93%
|-0.97%
|3.74%
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0%
|1.63%
|1.75%
|0%
|0%
|3.02%
For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has stronger performance than AGNC Investment Corp.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc. beats AGNC Investment Corp.
